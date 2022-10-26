 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Vote for Democrats

  • 0

I am an 87-year-old man who has been around the block many, many times. I’ve voted Republican and I’ve voted Democrat. Today I consider my self an Independent voter. I have studied the candidates from both parties and have concluded there is absolutely only one choice – vote Democrats.

James Wigersdon wrote this opinion piece in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“I was a reliable Republican voter since I was a Wisconsin College Republican at the same time as future governor Scott Walker and future Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. From the time I managed a Republican campaign for Congress in 1992 until my days as the editor and owner of RightWisconsin, I supported the conservative movement and Republican candidates.

But this year party loyalty is asking too much. I am going to vote for Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate and Tony Evers for governor.”

People are also reading…

Please vote for Democrats on Nov. 8

Bill Cary, Richland Center

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News