Letter to the editor: Vote for Jill Underly, State Superintendent

If you want an advocate for our local public schools, Jill Underly is the obvious choice. She has experience in almost all aspects of the school system and as the superintendent of a rural school district, is particularly prepared to help solve the challenges that plague rural school districts like ours. She is an advocate for our hardworking teachers and has the endorsement of state and local unions while her opponent has none.

She believes that your tax dollars should be used to fund public education instead of private voucher schools that do not operate under the same level of accountability. Last year, about $350 million in state funding went to private schools in Wisconsin. Every voucher takes approximately $8,000 of your tax dollars away from a local school and sends it to a private school. I don't know about you, but I would prefer that my local public school, run by a transparent and elected school board, received those funds. When our public schools lose funds to private schools, they are forced to make up their budget deficits via referenda, which in turn increases our taxes. It's like getting charged twice for something without your consent.