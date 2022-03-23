Letter to the editor: Vote for Nathaniel Slack for Vernon County Board District 7 supervisor

Nathaniel has the experience and perspective to make a great supervisor. With his background as an organic farm inspector, he has a good sense for the challenges faced by our farmers as well as the opportunities available to them. With 19 members of the board, it’s important that supervisors can work together, even when they don’t always agree. Nathaniel is well equipped to do that, having previously served on the Viroqua City Council. Perhaps most importantly for me, Nathaniel knows we need to invest in a sustainable future. His family put down roots in Vernon County generations ago. He’s also a new parent and he knows that we need to address flooding, build up renewable energy, and protect our water so that Vernon County will continue to be a great place to raise a family.