Letter to the editor: Vote for rights and freedom

Vote for rights and freedom

The political climate in the U.S. has become so inflamed that I fear for our country’s future. And in my opinion, former President Trump, who alleges the election was stolen, continues to fan the flame of unrest. At the same time, Trump is under suspicion of leading an attack on our Capitol and illegally transporting classified documents to his resort, among other things. Because he is under investigation, it seems ill advised to support him as the leader of the Republican Party.

However, the Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin, Tim Michels, who was endorsed by Trump, is a strong Trump supporter. And Ron Johnson, incumbent Wisconsin senator, not only supported Trump, but allegedly, tried to deliver a set of “alternate electors” to Pence on January 6th with the intention of overturning President Biden’s win in Wisconsin. A third Republican candidate, Derrick Van Orden, was actually at the Trump rally that turned into an attack on the Capitol where Capitol police were beaten and sprayed with toxic gases. These are Republican candidates for office in Wisconsin.

I am extremely tired of these behaviors, and I urge you to vote for Governor Evers, Mandela Barnes, and Brad Pfaff in these positions. These Democrats will uphold women’s reproductive rights, support common sense gun laws, strongly support public education, and they are fighting for the right of everyone to vote. Please use your vote to elect these Democrats who will protect your rights and freedoms.

Chris Leinberger, Westby