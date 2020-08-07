Letter to the editor: Vote Hauge for Register of Deeds

On Aug. 11, we will be voting for the next Register of Deeds in Vernon County. I served as the Vernon County Register of Deeds for the last 14 years of my 32 years with Vernon County, before retiring last year. Marilyn Hauge was my Deputy for all those 14 years, and I was extremely proud of the accomplishments we made in the office and to have Marilyn by my side.
Marilyn and I worked as a team to discontinue the manual processes in the office and complete the computerization process. All historical real estate documents were scanned, and the old microfilm was converted to digital, making all the recorded real estate documents accessible to everyone on the Vernon County website.
One of the most important job qualifications for this position is having the knowledge to interpret real estate documents and legal descriptions, and accurately index them into the document indexing system. This information is used daily by title companies, attorneys, realtors, financial institutions, etc. It is imperative that the next Register of Deeds has a background in this type of work, and Marilyn Hauge does.
There are many other duties and functions performed by the Register of Deeds Office and Marilyn is the only candidate with the years of experience needed to efficiently and accurately carry them out. Her honesty, integrity, inviting personality and humble character, along with her 14-plus years of experience in the office make her the most qualified candidate for this position.
Konna Spaeth, former Vernon County Register of Deeds
