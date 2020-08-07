You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor: Vote Jaynes for Assembly
Letter to the editor: Vote Jaynes for Assembly

A few years ago a friend and I attended an election night watch party gathering and while watching the results come in I noticed a young lady intently keeping track of the ever changing vote count I asked if she was a friend of the Buhr family and she replied she was actually part of Paul Buhr's campaign. That was the first time I met Josefine Jaynes and that meeting led to a friendship I cherish.

Later on I was at the meeting when Josefine announced her candidacy for the 96th Assembly District of Wisconsin. The large room was packed and Josefine was met with loud cheers and a standing ovation. I knew then I was witnessing something I had not seen since the likes of Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama, total enthusiasm...and hope.

Josefine Jaynes is incredibly intelligent, driven, and highly motivated. Josefine has dreamed of living a life of service since she was a small child and quite possibly what we need at a time of so much unrest and strife in our nation is a fresh new outlook on tackling the problems we face. This young lady is just what the doctor ordered at a time when healing is much needed.

Folks, we just cannot afford to let this opportunity slide by us. I am voting for Josefine Jaynes and ask you to join Team Jaynes. Let's give Josefine the chance she deserves.

Bob Welsh, Wauzeka

