Letter to the editor: Vote Jaynes for Assembly

A few years ago a friend and I attended an election night watch party gathering and while watching the results come in I noticed a young lady intently keeping track of the ever changing vote count I asked if she was a friend of the Buhr family and she replied she was actually part of Paul Buhr's campaign. That was the first time I met Josefine Jaynes and that meeting led to a friendship I cherish.
Later on I was at the meeting when Josefine announced her candidacy for the 96th Assembly District of Wisconsin. The large room was packed and Josefine was met with loud cheers and a standing ovation. I knew then I was witnessing something I had not seen since the likes of Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama, total enthusiasm...and hope.
Josefine Jaynes is incredibly intelligent, driven, and highly motivated. Josefine has dreamed of living a life of service since she was a small child and quite possibly what we need at a time of so much unrest and strife in our nation is a fresh new outlook on tackling the problems we face. This young lady is just what the doctor ordered at a time when healing is much needed.
Folks, we just cannot afford to let this opportunity slide by us. I am voting for Josefine Jaynes and ask you to join Team Jaynes. Let's give Josefine the chance she deserves.
Bob Welsh, Wauzeka
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!