Letter to the editor: Vote Nemec for Register of Deeds

I want to encourage everyone to participate in Wisconsin’s primary election to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Voting is one of the most important rights held by citizens in a democracy.

Please consider voting for Dawn Nemec for Vernon County’s Register of Deeds. When we support Dawn Nemec to return her to the office of Register of Deeds, we support her commitment to hard work and determination. Dawn’s superior competence and effort as the present Register of Deeds should be rewarded with another term in that position.

Vote on Aug. 11. Vote for Dawn Nemec for Vernon County Register of Deeds.

Brad Steinmetz, La Farge

