Letter to the editor: Vote Nemec for Register of Deeds

I want to remind all eligible voters that the Wisconsin primary election is being held on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Voting is at the very foundation of American democracy. Unfortunately, many people do not take advantage of their right to vote. That is true in general elections and even more so in primary elections. Primary elections select candidates for the general elections. Often local positions are determined at the primary level. For instance, in the race for Vernon County Register of Deeds, there will be four Republicans on the ballet. The primary will narrow that field to one Republican for the general election. Currently, there are no Democrats running for that position.
One of these Republican candidates is incumbent, Dawn Nemec. Dawn has proven herself to be committed, dedicated, and competent serving in her position of Vernon County Register of Deeds. I feel Dawn deserves to be elected for another term.
Vote for Dawn Nemec for Vernon County Register of Deeds. Remember, the date of the primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Kevin Alderson, La Farge
