Letter to the editor: Vote out Sonny Perdue

If you farm for a living, when you vote on election day, you are voting for the next Secretary of Agriculture. The current Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, has in effect stated that small family farms are destined to die out.
During a visit to Wisconsin last October he said, “In America, the big get bigger and the small go out, I don’t think in America we, for any small business, we have a guaranteed income or guaranteed profitability.”
It’s time to vote him out. We need a Secretary of Agriculture that is an advocate for small and family farms. Whatever issue you may have that conflicts with voting for a responsible and competent Secretary of Agriculture, you can still advocate for them but put them on hold so we can get what American farmers deserve, a Secretary of Agriculture that is an advocate for you, your farm, and your family. Sonny Perdue, vote him out!
Toby Grotz, Viroqua
