I write as an attorney who has worked in private practice for 14 years, and more recently as a prosecutor for two years, to endorse Tim Gaskell for Vernon County Judge.

Tim has served Vernon County well as their District Attorney for 20 years and worked over a decade in private practice before that handling criminal and civil cases. I have been on the opposite side of cases with Tim several times, where I found him to be very competent, always prepared, and ethical. More recently as a prosecutor I’ve seen him behind the scenes working hard to do his job well. I've also noticed he continues to work to learn, which is important for a judge.

He has successfully managed a large prosecutor's caseload for decades, and we can reasonably expect he would manage a judge's caseload just fine. He doesn’t struggle with making decisions but is not too hasty to decide, and will incorporate new information and change his mind appropriately. I trust he would apply these same personality qualities and skills as a judge. Finally, Tim has strong communications skills and can talk to witnesses, court staff and law enforcement to make sure everything gets done as it should both in and out of court.

We are fortunate to have someone with Tim's skill set, personality and experience willing to serve as Vernon County Judge, and I strongly encourage everyone to vote for him on April 4th.

Nicholas Passe, Stoddard