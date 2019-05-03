“A Nation of Sheep,” authored by William Lederer, was published in 1961. Its purpose was to shed light on and discuss the effects of the apathy and ignorance of the American people at that time.
That apathy and ignorance is still present. The April 2 Wisconsin election proves this. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, statewide voter turnout was 26.6 percent! How sad. Only 1 in 4 adults saw fit to do their civic duty. Richland and Vernon counties fared slightly better with voter turnouts of 38 percent and 37 percent, respectively.
Untold thousands of men and women have selflessly given their blood, sweat, tears and lives to insure our freedoms. How are they thanked for their bravery? By voter indifference, cynicism, and open disregard for the blessings we take for granted every day.
Mindless following of political parties seems to be a major problem. Our first president, George Washington, in his farewell address, voiced his disdain for political parties and predicted the current governmental dysfunction. He believed that blind allegiance to political parties was an abdication of one’s freewill.
Individual consideration of candidates is rare. Compromise is a dirty word. Love of neighbor is reserved for those who share a political point of view. Thoughtful political discussions are avoided.
Our constitution is a fragile document that is only as strong as Americans who uphold it. Voting is imperative. Love of neighbor is essential. Considerate compromise should be our goal. Together we stand…
Lee Van Landuyt, Hillsboro
