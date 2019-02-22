We have survived ice ages, a flood that destroyed multiple civilizations, plagues of locusts, drought and famine. The difference between then and now is that now we monitor every measurable parameter pertaining to the Earth from satellites, and on land and sea, based equipment to the extreme depths of the Earth’s crust. In the past, we could not see the calamity approaching. Now we can. It is imperative that we prepare.
The approaching climate catastrophe will be aggravated by a system of government that was purchased and is now controlled by people who don’t live here and could care less about us. Our condition will be further aggravated by the collapse of a world wide debt bubble unparalleled in history that threatens to reduce commerce to the barter and trade system of our ancestors.
To prepare for what is to come in our lifetime and for future generations, it would be helpful if every budget and expenditure by city and county governments be made after a consideration of how this expenditure will help prepare our community to better withstand flooding, improve road conditions, help dairy farmers and small farms, help with food production, provide jobs, reduce poverty, improve the physical and mental health in the community, and ensure a pure and uninterrupted supply of water.
If one or more of these conditions will be satisfied, the expenditure should be made. Just sayin'...
Toby Grotz, Viroqua
