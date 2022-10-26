Letter to the editor: We need to support Democratic candidates

Wisconsin voters have seen that Ron Johnson went overseas and endorsed Putin’s words over the words of our intelligence agencies, denied science and endorsed horse medicine for COVID, voted to strip authority of our scientific agencies putting clean water and the environment at risk, advocated making Social Security discretionary or fixing it by tying it to the stock market. He sought to throw out our legitimately cast Wisconsin votes in favor of fake electors in 2020. His weekly votes in the Senate illustrate his extreme rigid and partisan position. He consistently votes in opposition to confirmations and any bills proposed by Democrats, even on bipartisan bills that many or most of his party endorsed. His judgement with our democracy, tax dollars, and national integrity has been wrong.