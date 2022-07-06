Letter to the editor: What is happening?

What is happening? Overturning long settled and established precedents.

When the religious establishment rises its ugly head to squash the rights of non-believers, our basic democratic rights are threatened.

Roe vs Wade served the people of the United States well. It is most unusual for such long established precedents to be overturned.

Common sense has not prevailed here. When the courts are “packed” to support such decision making, our nation is in trouble. It is akin to a cancerous tumor metastasizing.

Michael Dishnow, Soldiers Grove