Letter to the editor: Where are the masks?

Where are the masks?
Health care workers across the country are in desperate need of additional Personal Protective Equipment -- masks, gowns, gloves -- to keep them safe and healthy so they can treat the desperately ill. The country is running out of time: ICUs are already filling up in New York, Washington State and Louisiana.
That's just the beginning.
The president hasn't done everything he can to surge the equipment to our front line responders.
This isn't a political issue. Party has no place here. This is about saving lives and flattening the curve.
This weekend, the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, and the American Nurses Association joined together to ask him to do everything he can -- act on the Defense Production Act and get more American companies producing Personal Protective Equipment now.
He is resisting. He says the companies will do it on their own, in their time.
He is taking the "united" out of United States. We will remember this come election time.
Randy Skinner, Viroqua
