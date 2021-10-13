Letter to the editor: Where is Loren Oldenburg's response?

Where is Oldenburg’s response?
I am very disappointed in the response rate of my representative of the 96th District of state government Loren Oldenburg.
Over the years calling his office or sending e-mails gets no response or even acknowledgement of whether my concerns have been addressed or his stance on the matter. When I have asked for a written reply I have been told he does not write letters but prefers to call constituents. I have yet to receive a call even after calling the office and following up.
Who is he working for if people can’t get his views to know where he stands? Because our district has been gerrymandered in his party’s favor he apparently feels no need to reach out.
Kent Gallaway, Readstown