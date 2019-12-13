Letter to the editor: While they laugh, we cry

During his 2016 campaign, then candidate Trump was heard to say, “They are laughing at us.” He was referring to world leaders. It wasn’t true then, but his words were prophetic, because they are laughing now. At the recent NATO conference in London, a group of world leaders were heard laughing at and making fun of Pres. Trump. But while they laugh, here at home, we cry.
In a process that is unavoidable, we are in the midst of sad and divisive impeachment proceedings. Unavoidable because of Pres. Trump’s repeated attempts to involve foreign powers in our election process. Unavoidable because he has obstructed the obligation of Congress to oversee the functioning of the Executive branch.
Sad, because he has refused to provide to Congress any documents that could potentially clear him of wrongdoing. Sad, because he has directed all witnesses who could potentially exonerate him not to testify.
Sad, because people of goodwill and honest intentions put this man in office. Sad, because he has failed to move forward on trade and domestic policies that would improve our economy, not just for the rich, but also for the rest of us.
Sad because he has created an atmosphere that makes it almost impossible for us to embrace and enjoy the friendship and comradery of all of our family and neighbors. We are divided over a man who doesn’t seem to care about anything other than himself – and that is worthy of our tears.
Beverly Pestel, Richland Center