Letter to the editor: Why no virtual option for Oldenburg listening sessions?

Why no virtual option for Oldenburg listening

sessions?

Why is Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, holding a listening session mid-weekday in a bar with no virtual option?

Oldenburg will hold listening sessions on the state budget in Vernon, Crawford and Monroe counties, which have portions in the 96th Assembly District.

The Vernon session will be 1-2 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Gassers Bar and Grill, 920 N. Main St., Viroqua.

As a Vernon resident, I called his office to learn if there would be a virtual option. I was told none is planned.

So if somebody is working, or not willing to go into a bar/grill because we’re still in a pandemic, we’re out of luck.

The other sessions won’t be in a bar/grill, but they won’t have virtual options either. Crawford’s will be 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Prairie du Chien City Hall, 214 E. Blackhawk Ave., and Monroe’s, 5-6 p.m. Friday, April 9, at the Cashton VFW, 905 Front St.

Seems to me these are charade listening sessions, without intent to give all of Oldenburg’s constituents a chance to speak with him in person.