Letter to the editor: Why resolution is right for Vernon County

I am the author of this resolution. After becoming aware of other Sanctuary Resolutions passed by other County Boards, I learned Monroe County was holding a hearing, and voting on Feb. 26, 2020. I attended their meeting, heard opinions, and read many other resolutions. Many resolutions used the term "sanctuary," and some other resolutions stated their county board wouldn’t fund, and their Sheriff wouldn’t enforce certain Second Amendment control measures. To me, the term "preservation" is more appropriate, and a better example for other County Boards who may choose to submit a future resolution. So, I wrote this resolution to support our current rights, and oppose future legislation.