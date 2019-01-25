It is good news to see Vernon – and now also La Crosse – County will be putting a nonpartisan redistricting question on the April ballot.
This “fair maps” referendum is catching on with voters all around the state. As recently reported in the La Crosse Tribune, strong majorities of voters in other counties apparently agree that a new nonpartisan redistricting process is necessary. Six counties have held redistricting referendums so far — four of them in last November’s general election — and “yes” voters have prevailed by wide margins.
It’s clear why fed-up voters are expressing broad support for redistricting reform. A nonpartisan process would disregard political objectives and balance the built-in conflict of interest in our Legislature’s current approach to drawing up voting maps. Fair maps would reduce political gridlock and save Wisconsin taxpayers millions of dollars.
The time to say “yes” is now, before the 2020 federal census leads to the next legislative and congressional redistricting. Vote "yes" on April 2 and send a message to our elected representatives in Madison: Get to work on redistricting reform, because Wisconsin deserves fair maps.
Sarah Mayer, Viroqua
