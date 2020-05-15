Letter to the editor: Writer supports Evers' steps to reopen state incrementally

I fully support the steps Gov. Evers is taking to cautiously reopen the state incrementally. The steps that have been taken thus far have proved successful in keeping the rate of infection low in our state except where those precautions were not adhered to or put in place. Essential workers must be provided with proper PPE, testing, paid sick leave, health insurance and revised work layouts that accommodate physical distancing.
I understand we need to get back to work but I can’t believe that any of our elected officials would risk lives to do so. Oh wait, they just did that on April 7 for an election that could have been held by mail. We will remember when voting in November.
Randy Skinner, Viroqua
