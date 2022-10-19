Letters to the editor: Sheriff candidate forum raises questions

I attended the Vernon County Sheriff candidate forum on Oct. 6 at the Viroqua VFW. I learned valuable information about important differences among the four candidates who will be on the ballot on Nov. 8. However, I came away with new questions about one particular view that the three Independents and one Republican all seemed to share. To varying degrees, they supported the idea that since the sheriff takes an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, then if any law, at the state or federal level, goes against the Constitution, it's the sheriff's responsibility NOT to enforce that law.

Article III of the Constitution provides for a Supreme Court, and lower courts as Congress may deem necessary. For centuries, Americans have acknowledged the authority of the Supreme Court to determine whether laws passed by both houses of Congress and signed by the President are unconstitutional. If the sheriff of Vernon County has the power to decide not to enforce a law, then the other 71 sheriffs in Wisconsin also have that power. Imagine the confusion that would result if this view were widely shared in our state, and across the country. Perhaps other public officials like judges or prosecutors also take an oath to defend the Constitution, and can claim this power.

If a county sheriff has the authority to decide that a law is unconstitutional, then can a sheriff also decide that a law will remain in force in his or her county despite the Supreme Court declaring it unconstitutional? A sheriff might want to defend a freedom that citizens have had for decades.

Video tape of this very interesting candidate forum is available on local cable television and on the Facebook page of Vernon Reporter. I discovered important differences among the candidates in how much they would respect the views of all citizens as opposed to implementing their own personal values. I found it to be an excellent resource as I prepare to exercise my right to vote on Nov. 8.

Kathleen Sullivan, Viroqua