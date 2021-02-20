Living to serve: A way of life for FFA members

In a year when COVID-19 has stopped so many of our traditional experiences, FFA members across Wisconsin are continuing to break down barriers and be unstoppable in the classroom and their communities as they head into National FFA Week, Feb. 20-27. This week will recognize and celebrate FFA members and their accomplishments.

FFA is a hands-on agricultural-based leadership organization that focuses on developing students’ potential through premier leadership, personal growth, and career success. Members have shown premier leadership skills as they gave back to their communities in this time of need. 2020 has brought light to needs in our community that many of us could have never imagined. FFA members across our area focused on finding and fulfilling those needs in their communities. Their ability to think about others before themselves shines through and is truly contagious. This was seen through food drives, highway clean ups, blood drives, food product giveaways and more. Members' efforts in their communities throughout the last year have been the epitome of the fourth line of the FFA Motto: Living to Serve. FFA members of all ages stepped up to help those around them- not only showing the heart of service they have but their ability to be resilient and unstoppable in challenging times.