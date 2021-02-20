Living to serve: A way of life for FFA members

In a year when COVID-19 has stopped so many of our traditional experiences, FFA members across Wisconsin are continuing to break down barriers and be unstoppable in the classroom and their communities as they head into National FFA Week, Feb. 20-27. This week will recognize and celebrate FFA members and their accomplishments.
FFA is a hands-on agricultural-based leadership organization that focuses on developing students’ potential through premier leadership, personal growth, and career success. Members have shown premier leadership skills as they gave back to their communities in this time of need. 2020 has brought light to needs in our community that many of us could have never imagined. FFA members across our area focused on finding and fulfilling those needs in their communities. Their ability to think about others before themselves shines through and is truly contagious. This was seen through food drives, highway clean ups, blood drives, food product giveaways and more. Members' efforts in their communities throughout the last year have been the epitome of the fourth line of the FFA Motto: Living to Serve. FFA members of all ages stepped up to help those around them- not only showing the heart of service they have but their ability to be resilient and unstoppable in challenging times.
Growing as leaders and citizens not only occurs outside the classroom with community service but also through agricultural classes. FFA members show great dedication by taking what they learn in the classroom and applying it to an aspect of the agricultural industry through a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE). SAEs provide FFA members the opportunity to personalize their education with the help of others. Throughout everything that has happened within the last year, FFA members have continued to tirelessly work on their SAEs. The time spent outside the classroom is as valuable as the time spent inside the classroom, because it allows students to develop life skills such as communication, record keeping, and responsibility, all of which are essential for any future career. Wisconsin FFA members continue to excel in the area of SAEs as members of the Wisconsin Association received more total grants to help expand SAE projects at the national level than any other state. Their hard work and determination are what allows FFA members to be the definition of unstoppable.
Wisconsin FFA members’ adaptability and hearts of service have broken down barriers to help them become unstoppable while positively impacting their communities. National FFA Week, Feb. 20-27 is a time when members are able to showcase what our organization stands for, have pride in what we have accomplished, and demonstrate how they will continue to be unstoppable forever. For more information about Wisconsin FFA and the good our members have created, reach out to local FFA members, follow Wisconsin FFA social media, or visit wisconsinffa.org.
Carisa Cleven is the 2020-2021 Wisconsin Association of FFA State Vice President.