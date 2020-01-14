Loren Oldenburg: AB 701 would offer natural flooding solutions

Since about 2007 the 96th Assembly District has been rocked by 100-year and even 500-year flooding events. Although flooding has been a part of life since our area was settled; since 2007 floods seem to be about a yearly occurrence. These tragic weather events are debilitating for valley communities like Coon Valley, Chaseburg, Leon, Ontario, Hillsboro, La Farge, Viola, Readstown and Gays Mills. In 2018, we experienced one of the most intense floods to date. I knew from my conversations with people from across the district that working to find solutions for our communities to flooding was, and is, a top priority.
Earlier in the session I began to work with Sen. Cowles, Sen. Bewley and Rep. Steineke on a bill that will promote hydrologic restoration in our district, and in Wisconsin as a whole. Assembly Bill 701 (AB 701) creates a general permit through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for hydrologic restoration projects. The DNR can currently authorize certain general permits with sponsorship by a federal agency. AB 701 will allow for certain individual permits to be administered by the DNR. As created by AB 701, the general permit will lessen the amount of citizen and bureaucratic interaction needed to retain the permit, as well as reducing fees and paperwork required for applying to receive the hydrologic restoration permit. If awarded a permit, it will be valid for five years, or until the restoration project is completed. The final thing that this bi-partisan bill does is create a Hydrologic Restoration and Management Advisory Council. It will be the job of this council to work with the DNR on the implementation of this permit, and make recommendations of wetland restoration projects. Along with my colleagues, this bill was created with the consultation of the Wisconsin Wetlands Association and the DNR.
While streamlining work with the DNR, and lessening the fees needed to apply for a permit are wins for Wisconsin, I am most excited about this bill because the positive impacts that hydrologic restoration projects can have on our district. Hydrologic restoration projects, or wetland restoration projects, are natural solution based approaches to flooding and other issues that we are facing. Hydrologic Restoration projects are projects where we can use the land to help fix the problems that we are facing, and protect valuable resources like our water, and land.
By restoring our wetlands to their natural state we can naturally improve water quality, reduce runoff, reduce the peak of floods, increase water storage at the top of a watershed, and allow our floodplains to function properly. These projects can also help to reduce erosion, recharge our groundwater and improve the habitats of our fish and wildlife.
Although simplifying the permitting process is not a cure-all, I firmly believe that this is an important step to making wetland restoration projects more and more common. This can be the start of a solution to several of our water issues across the state. Finding solutions to the flooding issues in our district, and in Wisconsin as a whole is undoubtedly important. Assembly Bill 701 is scheduled to have a public hearing in the Assembly Committee on Environment, the committee of which I am the vice chair, on Thursday, Jan. 16. After the public hearing, the bill will need be voted out of committee. If the bill passes the committee vote it is then available for scheduling for a vote on the Assembly floor. I am looking forward to the future of this bill, and the positive impact it can have on our district and Wisconsin.
Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) represents the 96th Assembly District.