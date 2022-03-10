Loren Oldenburg: Collaborations mitigate flooding, improve disaster response

While flooding continues to be an issue that we deal with in the Coulee Region, I wanted to work with stakeholders to help mitigate flooding, and improve the response to future flood events. Throughout the course of 2021, and early on in 2022, I have started a very important discussion on what we can do to help with these issues.

During the summer of 2021 I visited multiple flood sites, and met with town, village, county and state officials to start a dialogue on what we can do to mitigate flood events, and improve responses when a flood event does occur.

The first on-site visit was in the Town of Coon, Vernon County, near the end of August 2021. I met with town officials, the land-owner, county officials, and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). This site visit started a conversation about a bridge that washes out almost every time there is a large rain event. This meeting allowed stakeholders to discuss what they could do to help respond quicker, and have the repairs completed faster, should there be another flood event.

At the beginning of September 2021, I held another meeting in the Village of Coon Valley to discuss concerns that residents and business owners have with the Highway 14 Bridge. The Department of Transportation (DOT), DNR, village officials, and emergency responders attended this meeting. We discussed ways that water could flow more easily under the bridge, and the reasoning behind the design of the bridge. Those who attended the meeting left with an understanding of what could be done to help improve flooding in the Village of Coon Valley.

Following these on-site visits I held a meeting at the Wisconsin State Capitol, and invited several stakeholders. Staff from the DOT, DNR, Wisconsin Wetlands Association, Trout Unlimited, Wisconsin Land and Water Association, Wisconsin Counties Association, and Wisconsin Towns Association all attended a meeting at the Capitol in the fall. This was a great time for everyone to discuss the issues they see with flood mitigation, disaster response, and how we could collaborate to work toward flooding solutions. When this meeting was ending I asked each group to work together to find what solutions they could provide.

The first of these flood meetings was a great way to start a discussion around flood events, but we did not stop there. In February, I held a follow up meeting at the Capitol to discuss what had transpired after our first meeting. For this follow-up meeting, we were able to work with the same groups from before, but also the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s Office of Rural Prosperity.

I was amazed by the collaborations that were already underway between these state agencies, and conservation organizations. The DOT is working to create a ‘Disaster Damage Aids Program’ presentation. This explains how the DOT works before, during, and after a rain event. They also included an explanation on how Wisconsin emergency highway aid works. The DNR explained how they are working on taking an inventory of culverts. They are also working to improve the flow of streambeds with ecologically designed culverts. Trout Unlimited mentioned that they could help with these efforts through their summer internship program. The Wisconsin Towns Association was happy to see all of this information, and discussed the possibility of presenting it to their members. The Wisconsin Wetlands Association never comes to our meetings unprepared, they had information on grant programs, pilot projects, and ways that current practices could be communicated to best improve disaster response, and mitigate future flooding.

You couldn’t help but leave these meetings excited, everyone at the table was willing to work together, and has great ideas on how Wisconsin can be more flood resilient. I am looking forward to continuing working on flood mitigation tactics, and what we can do to improve disaster response, as well how to best communicate the way that current practices work.

Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) represents the 96th Assembly District, which includes Vernon County, Crawford County and the southern half of Monroe County.

