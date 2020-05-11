Loren Oldenburg: Community continues during COVID-19

What will it be like when life goes back to "normal" after the COVID-19 pandemic? Will we return to what we considered normal, or will we have a new normal? Will we continue to appreciate the little things that we have been brought back to during the pandemic?
There is one thing that we have definitely learned while navigating our way through the COVID-19 pandemic; whether you have done so as an essential worker, a small business owner, a parent who is now homeschooling their children, or as a member of the high risk population, we all have a lot of questions.
One of the most encouraging things that I have seen is the fact that our communities have continued to be there for those who are within them while we move through this unprecedented time. Just look at the windows of businesses and homes the next time you go out for groceries; our neighbors have cut out hearts and placed them in their windows as a way to recognize and thank our outstanding essential workers. Out here in rural southwestern Wisconsin the strength of our small communities has always been encouraging, but seeing how the community bond continues even when we need to be apart is tremendous.
One of the issues that I have heard the most about from constituents during this time is that they are having trouble with their unemployment insurance claims through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. If you are having trouble with your unemployment insurance claim please do not hesitate to contact me for assistance. We have been able to work with the department to get answers for constituents regarding their claim. If you need assistance with your claim please contact my office via phone 608-266-3534 or email Rep.Oldenburg@legis.wisconsin.gov.
It’s not a secret that the pandemic has affected our local businesses. I have had the opportunity to hear from several of you who are either owners of local businesses, or employees who help those businesses run. Linda and I know, firsthand, the toll this pandemic has taken on businesses in our area. Many of you from Crawford, Monroe and Vernon counties have contacted me, and requested that we open the state of Wisconsin for business. I am aware of your concerns, and share them with you. The health of our economy is incredibly important to Wisconsin, and the United States as a whole. I do know that we need to get Wisconsin back to work, and back to work in a safe way. We know that this virus is impacting our rural areas differently than the urban ones, and I am advocating for a way to open the state regionally.
I would like to express my most sincere thanks to our essential workers. Healthcare professionals, emergency workers, grocery and convenience store employees, farmers, and all of our other essential workers. You are doing a wonderful job, and I cannot thank you enough for all you continue to do. It seems that everyone is saying something similar to this, but we are, in fact, all in this together. Although our roles may be different, overcoming COVID-19 now and its effects after this will be a community effort.
So, what will it look like to return to life after the COVID-19 pandemic? Well, I personally hope that our community bond remains strong, and that we can still appreciate the little things that we have been enjoying during our time at home. Stay well.
Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) represents the 96th Assembly District.
