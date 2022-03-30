Loren Oldenburg: Continued support for Wisconsin's apprenticeship programs

This past week was Youth Apprenticeship Day at the Capitol. This is an annual event, and youth apprentices from around the state come to the Capitol to talk with legislators about what they have learned while participating in the Youth Apprenticeship Program.

Throughout this session I served as a member of the Assembly Committee on Workforce Development, and continued to build on the work from last legislative session to expand and promote apprenticeships in Wisconsin. I made it a priority this year to expand, promote, and provide more resources to help connect high school students with real-world work experience. This experience is needed to expand the necessary skills to better prepare our students for a career in Wisconsin. I happy to continue supporting Wisconsin’s Youth Apprenticeship Program, which leads the nation.

This session I authored 3 bills to help expand and promote Registered and Youth Apprenticeships in Wisconsin. Assembly Bill 220, Assembly Bill 932, and Assembly Bill 973. I also sponsored a budget motion to fund the Youth Apprenticeship program, this motion matches the demand for the program from Wisconsin’s students.

The Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship Program started in 1991 as a school-to-work initiative to help connect and prepare students for future careers. This program connects high school juniors and seniors with a counselor within their school district and allows students to interview with the intent to secure a job with an employer and industry of their choosing. After securing a job during the school year, the students are paired with a mentor at the work site which allows these young individuals to earn money while gaining experience in their chosen industry. Additionally, they receive related customized classroom instruction during school hours. After finishing the program, students graduate with a “workplace credential” along with their high school diploma. Since 2011, over 40,000 students have graduated from this amazing program with the help of employers and industry professionals throughout the state.

The Youth and Registered Apprenticeship programs of Wisconsin are valuable resources that help people find careers that they enjoy, in the trades, and in several other fields. The time to apply for the Youth Apprenticeship program is now. Students who are currently sophomores and juniors in high school can work with their school to learn about the program, and sign up. Interested students who choose to apply for the Youth Apprenticeship program will need to begin the interview process with prospective employers soon, so now is the time to apply. The apprenticeship programs in Wisconsin are administered by the Department of Workforce Development, and you can find information regarding who to contact on the agencies website: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/apprenticeship. From there, click the Youth Apprenticeship logo and search by school district.

I will continue to advocate for the Youth Apprenticeship and Registered Apprenticeship programs in Wisconsin. These are great tools that we have to train skilled workers, and help people find a career that they are passionate about. If you are considering an apprenticeship opportunity look into all the programs have to offer today.

Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) represents the 96th Assembly District, which includes Vernon County, Crawford County and the southern half of Monroe County.

