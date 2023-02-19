Happy Valentine’s Day! I hope everyone in the 96 th had the opportunity to celebrate the holiday and spend time with their loved ones. Each February it is important that we celebrate Valentine’s Day with our families and friends; I am lucky enough to celebrate Valentine’s Day with my lovely wife, Linda.

It’s important to remember that the Valentine’s Heart is not the only heart of Heart Month. February is Heart Month and an opportunity to raise awareness and honor those we’ve lost to heart disease. Heart disease remains the number one killer in both the United States and worldwide. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is an array of problems including: heart attack, stroke, and heart failure.

This session my fellow Representatives and I introduced Assembly Joint Resolution 5 to proclaim February 2023 to be American Heart Month in Wisconsin. While some people are genetically predisposed to heart disease, others develop heart disease based on lifestyle choices, such as: smoking, poor diet, and lack of exercise. It’s estimated that 80 percent of cardiovascular disease can be prevented by making the relevant lifestyle changes. In addition to improving dietary choices, exercising more regularly, and quitting smoking, individuals should talk to their healthcare providers about other indicators for heart disease. These indicators include: Total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and body mass index (BMI).

I will continue to support legislation that supports a healthy Wisconsin. Please take care of yourselves and contact your healthcare provider if you are at an increased risk for heart disease. To learn about more ways to advocate for Heart Month, please visit the American Heart Association’s website at https://www.heart.org.

I hope you stay well, and that the rest of your Heart Month is full of love.