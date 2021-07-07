Loren Oldenburg: Making a motion for rural Wisconsin

Each odd year the legislature works on the state’s biennial budget. This is a long process that lays out Wisconsin’s investments for the next two years. It all begins when the governor gives his budget address to the state legislature, during this time he highlights his top spending priorities. The state budget is a bill, however, it is a fiscal bill, and should not include policy items. After the governor presents his version of the bill, it is referred to the Joint Committee on Finance (JFC).

When the budget bill is received, JFC holds several public hearings around the state, and then comes back to the Capitol to vote on sections of the budget in an executive session. It is the normal legislative process for any bill to be introduced, have a public hearing, be voted on by committee members in an executive session, and then head to the entire legislative body to be voted on before being sent to the governor’s desk.

Input on the state’s spending bill doesn’t stop with the JFC’s public hearings. I held six different listening sessions in the 96th Assembly District to learn about the spending priorities of those who live in Crawford, Vernon and Monroe counties. The resounding ask from all six of my listening sessions was that I advocate for rural Wisconsin within the budget. This would include funding for our roads and bridges, broadband access, support for farmers and more.