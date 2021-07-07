Loren Oldenburg: Making a motion for rural Wisconsin

Each odd year the legislature works on the state’s biennial budget. This is a long process that lays out Wisconsin’s investments for the next two years. It all begins when the governor gives his budget address to the state legislature, during this time he highlights his top spending priorities. The state budget is a bill, however, it is a fiscal bill, and should not include policy items. After the governor presents his version of the bill, it is referred to the Joint Committee on Finance (JFC).
When the budget bill is received, JFC holds several public hearings around the state, and then comes back to the Capitol to vote on sections of the budget in an executive session. It is the normal legislative process for any bill to be introduced, have a public hearing, be voted on by committee members in an executive session, and then head to the entire legislative body to be voted on before being sent to the governor’s desk.
Input on the state’s spending bill doesn’t stop with the JFC’s public hearings. I held six different listening sessions in the 96th Assembly District to learn about the spending priorities of those who live in Crawford, Vernon and Monroe counties. The resounding ask from all six of my listening sessions was that I advocate for rural Wisconsin within the budget. This would include funding for our roads and bridges, broadband access, support for farmers and more.
Legislators can submit budget motions to JFC for issues that are important to their district. I submitted eight budget motions and sponsored five motions submitted by my colleagues. Each of these motions would have a positive effect on our rural way of life. The motions that I sponsored are for the youth apprenticeship program, school breakfast funding, county conservation staffing grants, broadband expansion grants, and fixing a tax loophole on dried cranberries. The budget motions that I offered to the JFC were for modernizing the farmland preservation program, farmer tuition assistance scholarships, a fix for municipalities general transportation aid (GTA), dairy processing plant grants, funding for regional structural collapse teams, grants for cooperative feasibility studies, and one-time grants for the corn and soybean marketing boards.
While not all of the budget motions I submitted to the JFC were included in the budget, four of the motions I authored were included, and four of the motions that I sponsored were included. Each of these motions will surely have a positive impact on rural Wisconsin.
The fix to municipalities GTA calculation was something that needed to be addressed. One of the towns in Monroe County contacted my office to let me know that their GTA from the state was going to be negatively affected by them receiving a federal disaster aid. When my office began looking into this issue it became apparent that a town in Crawford County had already seen a negative impact on their GTA allocation because of this very issue. This fix has a small fiscal impact in the grand-scheme of the state budget, but will make all the difference to towns in rural areas.
Another one of the motions that I submitted was for a continuing appropriation for Regional Structural Collapse teams. These teams respond to disasters across Wisconsin, and actually responded to the 2019 flood in Crawford County. This continuing appropriation will provide these teams with training and equipment to help when disaster strikes.
I also advocated for grants to be provided to dairy processing plants in Wisconsin. Dairy processing plant grants help plants modernize, and allow for greater productivity. The final budget motion that I submitted, and was included in the budget, will provide grants for cooperative feasibility studies. These studies help people who are interested in starting a cooperative know if it will be successful; it’s kind of like a business plan for a cooperative. These grants will be administered by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
A few items worth highlighting that are included in this budget are a middle class tax cut, an increase in funding for fixing our roads and bridges, an increase to the Medicaid reimbursement rate for certain healthcare providers, and 2/3’s funding for Wisconsin school districts. This is the second Wisconsin State Budget that I was able to work on and vote for. As always, it is my honor to advocate for rural Wisconsin.
Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) represents the 96th Assembly District.