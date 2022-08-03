Loren Oldenburg: Wise investments: Good for today, great for Wisconsin’s future

A little over a year ago, on July 8, 2021 the Wisconsin State Budget was enacted. The budget process is a lengthy one, and lays out the investments for the state over the course of the next two years. We are about one year into the 2021-2023 biennial budget, and the State of Wisconsin is in excellent financial shape.

Upon the last report from the non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the state is expected to have a $3.8 billion budget surplus. We all know the intense impacts inflation is having on families across America, and in western Wisconsin; thankfully the state is projected to have this large surplus which will help in the crafting of the next biennial budget.

Legislative Republicans worked hard to create a budget that addresses the concerns of Wisconsinites, and the 2021-2023 budget is great for rural Wisconsin. We made wise investments in the state, and provided a historic tax relief. The budget passed the Wisconsin State Assembly, and the Wisconsin State Senate with bipartisan support, and was an offer too good for the Governor to refuse.

This budget was practical and responsible, funding schools, making investments in healthcare, fixing local roads and state highways, expanding broadband internet access, protecting our natural resources and cutting taxes. The 2021-2023 budget cut taxes by $3 billion for Wisconsin’s families and businesses. The typical Wisconsin family will see about $1,200 in income and property tax relief under this budget. One of the tax provisions included in the budget was the elimination of the personal property tax. I have heard from many business owners in the 96th district how eliminating the personal property tax would be beneficial to the success of their business. Unfortunately, Governor Evers vetoed this budget proposal.

My colleagues and I increased funding for K-12 schools to the highest level ever, $700 million. The budget also included a provision to increase special education funding by $86 million. By the second year of the biennium, this budget will achieve 2/3rds funding for schools. The state also received $2.4 billion in federal funding for K-12 public schools. These investments in Wisconsin’s schools are great for children learning today, and for their future.

Quality healthcare benefits all Wisconsinites, and I am proud of the investments that we made in our healthcare systems and providers. The budget proposal passed by the Assembly invested $440 million in the long-term care industry. This large investment increases the nursing home reimbursement rate, and helps staff who work in direct care. We also provided increased reimbursement rates for dental care, as well as $23.8 million for mental health and substance abuse services. Physical therapy services, chiropractic care, regional crisis centers, dementia care services, emergency room physicians, ambulance services and more all saw increases in funding or expansion to their programs under the 2021-2023 Wisconsin State Budget.

As I mentioned before this was a great budget for rural Wisconsin. We included $125 million over the biennium for broadband expansion. This money is provided through grants administered by the state to local providers who will get high-speed internet access to underserved and unserved areas. This year, Vernon Communications Cooperative was awarded over $6 million for broadband expansion in Monroe County, this builds on the over $500,000 in grants the cooperative was awarded in 2021 for broadband expansion in Vernon and Crawford Counties. In the budget we also reauthorized the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program for 4 more years. Our roads are important, and while there is a lot of road construction happening now, there are still more roads that need to be fixed, which is why we provided roughly $300 million for the transportation fund.

These are just a few of the major highlights of things funded by the 2021-2023 Wisconsin State Budget. There is a lot of funding provided for other programs and projects in the state. I appreciate the people from the 96th district who took the time to attend my budget listening sessions last spring while we were crafting the budget, as well as the people who contacted my office to tell me more about the programs they find important. I enjoyed working on the budget, and advocating for things that benefit rural Wisconsin.