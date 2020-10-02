Op-ed: Vernon Memorial Healthcare to serve the community a priority

Nearly one in five Americans live in rural areas and depend on their local hospital for care. Yet in the past 10 years, at least 130 rural hospitals in the U.S. have closed. Many others are in danger of closing, with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic only making the situation worse.
Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua is no stranger to these struggles. In the last two years, several of the area’s primary insurance providers cut reimbursement rates for medical services by 20 percent or more. Those cuts are on top of declining reimbursement rates from Medicare. Moreover, the largest portion of income for most hospitals, including VMH, comes from elective surgical procedures, all of which were shut down completely for three to four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The long-term ability of VMH to be able to continue to serve our community is our most important priority. That unfortunately means cutting back on services that sustain significant losses and focusing our resources on core programs and services within our hospital and clinics. To no fault of our excellent providers and staff, VMH’s hospice, home health, and assisted living programs have run at a financial loss of several hundred thousand dollars each, every year, for many years. They do not produce enough income to offset the costs of running the programs, largely because they are not reimbursed adequately by Medicare or commercial insurance. While many worthy programs in health care run at a deficit, we simply can no longer absorb losses of this magnitude.
The announcement made on Friday, Sept. 25 that VMH is closing our hospice, home health, and assisted living services, and the pharmacy in Westby, is extremely sad, especially because of the tremendous community support for these programs. Our community has put their heartfelt support into the hospice program, raising a lot of money to help build the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care, and has supported the program for over thirty years.
If there was a way to survive as a rural hospital and be able to keep these programs, we would much prefer that route. But we cannot raise enough money from donations, reimbursements, or any other source to keep them going any longer.
We would like to thank the community for the many years of support. It has been our privilege and a great honor to be part of the care many of your family members received through these programs. As we move forward, we know that healthcare continues to face considerable challenges. By being proactive now, we hope to continue serving our community with the highest quality care well into the future.
Dr. Paul Bergquist is the director of Hospice and Home Health at Vernon Memorial Healthcare. Dr. Jeffrey Lawrence is the Chief of Staff at Vernon Memorial Healthcare.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!