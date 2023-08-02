My first car was a dark blue two-door 1949 Chevrolet Coupe Deluxe. It had seating for eight if you scrunched and sat on laps. I think there were six in it the day it died from lead poisoning, throwing a rod outside of Lancaster on the way home from a high school football game at Belmont. The next day my dad and I went over to tow it home only to find that some punk or punks had smashed out all the windows while it sat helpless. My dad bought it for $50 in 1966. This morning I found one like it online at “All Collectors Classic Cars For Sale” for a paltry $32,000.

My last car (I think) is a 2023 Honda Ridgeline pickup that we bought last week for almost more than we paid for our farm. Now if I keep it nice, I wonder what it might be worth in 50 years. Maybe $30,720,000 — seriously, do the math: $32,000 divided by $50 is 640. Multiply $48K by 640 and, well, you can see math doesn’t lie! If they come up with some sort of magical anti-aging protocol or Elon designs a real DeLorean time machine, maybe I can make a deal with Marty McFly or even Doc Brown — we’re gonna be rich! I can hardly wait!

I used to think, “Why the heck do we need all these fancy accessories in our cars?” All we really need in transportation is a good heater and a good sound system, maybe with an 8-track player. I remember our first new car, a 1975 Vega station wagon that cost $3,500. It had a radio. I installed an 8-track player and CB radio. (Full disclosure, we could have bought a new Corvette for $6,800 that year! What do you suppose that’d be worth today? What the heck were we thinking? To be fair, 2023 Corvettes start at upwards of $90K for a base — if there is such a machine — model.)

I like how cars have evolved. Power windows and door locks, and cruise control is essential. Air conditioning is a must. Furthermore, no matter the concern by some about AI, the older I get the more I appreciate Artificial Intelligence in a vehicle. I love the auto dim rear view mirror and self adjusting seats that recognize driver one or two — and that are heated. Now we have Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation and a three-way backup camera. If you knew what Ellen has known for a long time, you’d agree these are a good thing. As a sports fan, perhaps my favorite feature of the Ridgeline isn’t AI or even electric. It’s the locking trunk that doubles as a tailgating cooler in the truck bed! Go Pack Go! Still no CD player, though.

Anyway, we purchased two new Coulee Country insulated hunting blinds at Spruce Hill Manufacturing outside of Newry the same day we dealt on the Ridgeline. The new truck has a 5,000 pound towing capacity, so by the time you see this, the blinds should be on our ridge — more on this in October maybe.

Until next time, get out — check out the hunting season application deadlines on the DNR Go Wild page. I used to love searching, finding, dealing, selling and replacing vehicles. Today, not so much. We’re in the middle of the Dog Days of summer, according to the almanac. Bo assures me that the Dog Days last all year. Enjoy.