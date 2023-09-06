After letting Bo out early Thursday morning, I took a steaming cup of coffee out on the patio. It was so chilly (45 degrees), I had to wrap my fingers around my heated Packers Legends cup.

The sky was just starting to glow behind the bluffs. Last evening’s full moon was not in evidence. It sure lit things up at bedtime last night, though. This morning it was quiet for a change—music to my nearly deaf-as-a-post-like ears. I didn’t make out any engines or airplanes or hunting crows or even early songbirds. It took the honking of wild geese in the hayfield across the coulee to disturb my quiet time. Bo returned from a business trip and started his usual dance, nervous pacing and spinning around impatient for music to his ears—dog chow being scooped into his slow-eat dog dish.

I had plans to meet my old friend Vince Ruetten for a stint on the backwaters in the Queen this morning. While I was dealing with launching the Queen, baiting up, and solving the problems of the world with Vince, Ellen and our friends Cindy and Pearl Sikora and Kathi Cermak were on a mission to get breakfast at St. Francis Hermitage Restaurant near Gays Mills.

Vince and I put in at North Goose Island Landing without incident. The sun was just warm and there was a light breeze out of the south. We passed a few fisher-types on our way up to a favorite starting point. We anchored behind some docks and started keeping watch over bright yellow and red slip bobbers. We caught a few fish, but only put three in the livewell. (All pardoned before we headed back.)

Ellen enjoyed the trip and said the food was really good. She had a quiche. The girls tried omelets and some of the French bread. She said some of the nuns spoke to them in French. All in all a good morning.

Until next time, get out—those geese might want to keep it down now that the early goose hunting season and other migratory bird seasons opened Sept. 1 despite the intense hot weather.

Next week looms with bow season for deer, small game season, and fall wild turkey season all opening. Our favorite season is fast upon us. Enjoy.