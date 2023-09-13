Sweat in your eyes weather was our lot in much of August. Dang it was mostly miserable; the burned up grass around our house is like walking on a stiff bristle brush, close to what maybe constitutes stylish landscaping in “that other place” we all hope to avoid. The moles must be desperate, as they are resolutely tunneling everywhere except to China. Bo has been frantically but mostly futilely excavating in search of them. I have managed to trap only three of the silky subway engineers.

So, I am going with the theory that our reward for this suffering has to be this week’s sweatshirt weather. We wore sweatshirts for much of today (Thursday) for the first time in a long time. El watered her plants outside today while wearing a sweatshirt. I wore a sweatshirt for target practice with my crossbow, and though totally out of uniform, we listened to Jimmy Buffett and had cocktail hour on the porch while wearing sweatshirts. I wore a sweatshirt while I grilled chicken breasts out on the deck (to go with baked squash, the last of the ‘22 sweetcorn from the freezer, sliced Timber Todd tomatoes, and salads). We will be wearing sweatshirts this evening as we take in the opening of the NFL season on NBC.

The cooler weather is inspiring for me, that is I got just a tad more ambitious today: Swiffering the kitchen, bathroom, living room and our bedroom floors before lunch. Bo took me for a walk and I took the carpeted front mats out of the truck and replaced them with new custom fit Max Liner mats. I am ready for snow, that is, our truck is ready in case it does snow—pause to knock on wood—full disclosure here, I am definitely NOT ready for snow.

We want to express our sympathy to the family of Chuck Oldenburg who passed away on Sept. 2. The last time I recall that I talked to Chuck was at his dad’s funeral a couple years ago. El and I have a long connection with his family. Chuck’s mother Doris Proksch Oldenburg grew up on the Proksch Coulee farm we named Grouse Hollow. She and her husband Lawrence visited us many times over the years and we became friends. When Doris left us, Lawrence would visit, bringing Ellen hickory meats he had picked out (he really liked El’s cookies) or to take a memory stroll up the ridge road. In later years daughter Carol or son Ken would bring Lawrence to visit. We always enjoyed catching up with them, hearing stories of living here, deer hunting season stories, stories of their travels, and stories of their family.

Until next time, get out — we had visitors Friday fresh from elk hunting in the Black River State Forest while on a tour to celebrate their 100th wedding anniversary (50 for Barb and 50 for Charlie). Ellen’s almost twin sister Barb and Chuck Wright of Potosi, have been our partners in crime forever, and they have been in this journal too many times to count what with fishing trips to Canada and deer hunting seasons. Happy fourth anniversary on Sept. 14 to our Colorado Mountain Kids Ben and Christine! And finally, but keeping with the theme, congratulations to Mountain Kids Mark and Jen who got engaged on Aug. 19. We love you all very much! Enjoy.