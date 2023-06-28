The flag on the front porch is just barely moving this Saturday morning. There are mourning doves mourning I guess across the Coulee. There are seemingly angry bees and flies whining but the wrens sound happy this morning, singing and flitting about the soon to be tiger lilies, blackberries and ferns near my seat on the porch. Ellen’s flower porch railing flower baskets look really happy this morning, standing at attention after being treated to a little dose of Miracle Gro yesterday. Traffic is heavier than usual down the coulee as it is perfect outside for biking and it is dump day and we are on the way to the Bergen Town waste and recycling center.

It is hard to believe that such a pleasant day can be overshadowed by impending evil; well, maybe that’s a bit dramatic, but the lawn needs mowing so . . . It’s hard to believe that we haven’t mowed, but the grass is either too wet when it is cool enough outside to mow it or it’s dry but just too hot in the afternoon. Like everywhere it is dry here. I’m not sure I even remember how to mow or even where the lawn tractor is. The weather guesser says there’s a good chance we’ll get rain tonight and tomorrow; we shall see — fingers and toes crossed — if I can find the ambition to cross them that is.

Until next time, get out early in the day, if you can — speaking of crossing things, I have been reading James Patterson’s mystery thriller “Triple Cross,” an Alex Cross novel while soaking up the ambience out here on the porch. The plot is pretty good, keeping me turning the page to see what happens next. So I got to go, it’s time for a coffee break with El and Bo. It’s officially summer. Enjoy.