Dear Readers, I wrote a “never presented” graduation speech first in 2015 and every May since after being encouraged; I have tried to renew it each year but some of it is from earlier speeches, some new. So here goes, my never presented graduation speech — circa 2023:

Dear Graduates of 2023,

According to scientist and author Steve Hall, “Every single cell in the human body replaces itself over a period of seven years. That means there’s not even the smallest part of you now that was part of you seven years ago.” Close your eyes and think back to your elementary school photos. Yeah, I know. Based on that thinking, it is reasonable to consider that you have changed over completely — biologically at least — about three times so far. Full disclosure here, I have changed over 10 times in my 71 years — it ain’t pretty. That said, Hall also wrote, “We’re all going forwards and we’re never coming back.” So like or not, you are about to begin another renewal as you step into an exciting and most likely uncertain chapter of your lives.

So what? Well, the so what of your next change and those that follow may not be what you expect at all. I recently heard from Radmilla, a favorite student of mine. “Rad” was a foreign exchange student from the Mediterranean coast of what was then Yugoslavia who graduated from De Soto High School in 1991. She left us with many memories; she was always challenging and ready to learn. I remember that she always had her homework done; she was a huge Doors fan; she signed all of her written work with “Break on through to the other side!” She was already a good writer. When we took a class trip to see “Macbeth” at American Players Theater in September, she sat next to me, and midway through this dark thriller, she said, “I don’t know Mr. Koelker, I don’t think I can take this Wisconsin winter!” Rad’s life included returning home to a country being torn apart by a brutal civil war that broke out while she was in Wisconsin. Knowing her as we did, many of the staff feared she might take up arms. Later she wrote to me that she did not.

Today, Rad lives in Belgrade and is married with grown children. We correspond by email often. Sadly and understandably, Rad has become distraught by the recent mass shootings around her city and political unrest there. I encouraged her not to despair. My point is, that as bad as things sometimes seem, the good news is that there is incontrovertible proof that there are many many more good and kind people who will step up and help others no matter the situation.

There are so many stories of good people doing kind and good things: our local EMTs, our firemen, our local police, our teachers, our churches, our doctors and nurses, our service clubs... etc. There are any number of international aid organizations that help people in the Third World with medical and food aid, education, shelter; there are several that provide the technology and know how to drill and maintain fresh water wells for drinking, cooking, farming, etc.

Graduates, while your body does it next changeover, know your choices in life changeover, too. The best news is that you get more good choices than at China Buffet. One major choice you have won by graduating is that you could choose to be someone who is kind and good and helps others.

When I was your age back in the last century, I wanted to be an art teacher until my high school guidance counselor showed me that a new teacher’s annual contract was only $5,200. I went another way. After 20-some years of trying out ways to make a living, my life took me full circle and I started teaching.

“So what?” You ask. Well, the “so what?” is that life comes down to decisions. You decide whether to work all your life at a job for a paycheck or maybe because you aren’t confident that you can make it in whatever career you think you’d like. Here’s the thing, you decide whether to hate going to work every day because you think what you do is pointless or boring but you need to make a buck, OR you decide that the work you do doesn’t feel like work because you enjoy doing whatever it is. You can find a job that helps others and you will find that it isn’t a job at all and you can feel proud about it. I’ll bet you a cup of coffee that this decision makes a heckuva difference in the better part of a century you get to spend here on planet Earth. The best decision I ever made in my life, besides asking Ellen to marry me and having kids, was deciding to become a teacher. I didn’t realize how profound that decision was until it happened. I almost never hated going to work during the third of my life I was teaching.

Graduates, if you thought you always wanted to do something, do it. Move to Maui to surf or to the Rocky Mountains to ski and snowboard; backpack Europe or Asia. Become a cowboy and ride in a rodeo or learn to drive heavy equipment. Become a writer or news reporter. Become a great chef or preacher. Join the armed forces and see the world or learn to drive a semi and see the country. Become a farmer or a medical scientist or policeman or a real rock star, artist, actor or classical dancer or an archeologist. Become a carpenter or engineer or architect and build things. There are almost endless possible paths you could choose. Remember, work is good. Money is good and necessary to eat and pay your bills. Just remember we work to live, not the other way around — unless you have found the work that for you is not work.

Another big decision you get to make is being open to people — all people. Reject someone at your peril; unless you realize they are harmful to you physically or mentally, all people have worth and you may miss out on an opportunity to gain a great friendship. Remember it is pretty much a fact that people may not remember what you said or did but they will remember how you made them feel. Think about that.

Think before you speak, especially before speaking in anger — believe me. I know about this one first-hand and from both sides. At one point in my life, my mind never knew what my mouth would say next. Don’t let them remember you for that.

I realize you may be tired of school just now, but I advise that you never stop learning — read a book or two that covers the historical time of your life to learn and maybe understand what was really going on while many of you were hypnotized by the screen in front of your face; read biographies of leaders like former presidents: in case you weren’t paying attention, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden so far in your lifetime. Whether you liked these leaders or not, learn how they became who they became, what they did right and wrong, and what they say they learned along the way. You’ll find that none of them were perfect but the times they influenced still hold sway over your life. Take from them what you can use.

Let people help you when you need it. This is a biggie. It is good for you and it is good for them. It might be something as simple as when your mom, dad, aunt or grandma wants to send that leftover roast turkey or casserole home with you on Sunday night, take it. You have lunch for a few days and she or he will feel good about helping you.

Think for yourself. Listen to others, but learn the issues, weigh the facts, and then act or speak. Oh and go vote — always — or don’t complain. If you don’t vote, you don’t count is not some trite saying, it is a fact. Not voting is not something to be proud of.

Never let anyone tell you, “You don’t belong here,” because of who you are. Reverse this in how you treat others as well.

Share the good things you know with others, particularly children.

Things will get better or worse, obladi.

Volunteer. We need volunteers. Volunteer at your church, fire department, blood drives, community events, and youth athletic programs; help a veteran, join the Lions or Lioness or Rotary, be a scout leader, help out at a senior living center or maybe a childcare center, help out Habitat for Humanity, help with Freedom Honor Flight, help with river and highway cleanups, be a big brother or big sister, help out at an animal shelter, help out at a food pantry, help out at the Rotary Lights, help at a community garden... I could go on.

If and when you are a parent, I advise that you don’t complain about your little ones. Ask any parent, and I am sure they’ll agree that it will seem like two months and those same little ones will be calling you from Colorado for money. Am I right, Mom and Dad and Grandma and Grandpa?

That said, visit and spend time with your grandparents; they have a lot of life’s experience and knowledge to offer, and believe me they leave us too soon. That said, listen to old people — I mean really listen mindfully, you’ll understand why after you do — if you think. You don’t have to agree with everything they say or think, but you should try to understand. I’d give just about anything to be able to still visit with my grandparents today.

And graduates, call/visit and spend time with your parents — and often, nuf said. Expiration dates are not certain, but we all take that path.

I tell people this all the time and I mean it and I’ll say it again: keep a journal of events, births and passings, who said what, deer camp, highlights and ideas for yourself — this is who you are or who you were anyway. You can use the journal to save obituaries and birth announcements. All of this may be worth something to your kids and grandkids. How about your first entry could be memories of your graduation.

Forgive. Just do it. The years vaporize into memories too fast, and that to be angry or unhappy or unforgiving and closed to others for the limited lifetime we get allotted is at best a waste and at worst a sin when you can decide otherwise.

Finally 2023 grads, break on through to the other side.