On Sunday, July 9, our friend Jesse Sahr age 44 of rural Cassville died as the result of a one-car accident. He leaves behind his wife of almost 14 years, Hilary, and their children River and Rylyn Jo. Jesse is the brother of our dear sister-in-law Amy Hauk. Jesse is one of the Burton Deer Hunters I often mention in this journal. I first got to know Jesse after spending time on a lake near Iron Mountain, Michigan, failing to find fish. He became a great deer hunter. He was a professional cement mason and concrete finisher. He was a friend, a brother, and family to us. Like most of us, he had his faults, but the good he did will be remembered I think.

I started writing the following verse on Monday morning.

“When I think of Jesse”When I think of Jesse

I think of dark shining eyes taking in everything

When I think of Jesse

I think of his Cheshire cat smile

I think of gravelly laughter

When I think of Jesse

I think of getting to know him while jigging on a Michigan lake

When I think of Jesse

I think of his and Hilary’s September wedding happiness

When I think of Jesse

I think of a proud father of River and Rylin

When I think of Jesse

I think of tears shown at weddings and passings

When I think of Jesse

I think of skilled and calloused hands

When I think of Jesse

I think of well worn boots and faded caps

When I think of Jesse

I think of sand and cement transformed

When I think of Jesse

I think of someone always ready to help

When I think of Jesse

I think of leaves turning and frosty mornings

When I think of Jesse

I think of trail cams and camouflage

When I think of Jesse

I think of stories from tree stands and blinds

When I think of Jesse

I think of the Burton Deer Hunters

When I think of Jesse

I think of Friday night war councils

When I think of Jesse

I think of places like Burton Hill, the Bench, Witch’s Cave, Rabbit Hollow, the crick bottom

When I think of Jesse

I think of impatience to get on with the next drive

When I think of Jesse

I think of jerky, beer and tobacco smoke

When I think of Jesse

I think of deer hanging in Bill’s shed

When I think of Jesse

I think of the Monday gathering for skinning, boning, and sausage making

When I think of Jesse

I think of all those who are gone but I hope who watch with approval

When I think of Jesse

I think of tears shed for him and so many others who have gone before their time

When I think of Jesse

Well, I’m trying not to think of Jesse just now

When I think of Jesse

It is too much just now

Until next time, get out — it is said that there is a fine line between living and dying and it is time. I guess we must appreciate and make the most of what time we have with our loved ones. Our hurt is nothing compared to Hilary, River and Rylyn Jo’s. You have our sympathy and support. I am so sorry for all of us.