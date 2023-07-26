I have been sipping my morning coffee out on the porch while soaking up the early cool. I was reading “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson, while occasionally peeking at the far hillside as the sun slips down from the top. The only disturbance was a nearby call from a mourning dove and a buzz from above at the hummingbird feeder. There was that almost constant tickling of my ankles by a purring serial killer. Bo, flush with a belly full of breakfast, flopped on my right foot. Quite a morning.

It was quite a week here at Grouse Hollow last week. Mountain kids Mark and Jen and their fur babies Meatloaf—Mark’s blue nosed pit, Mayday—Jen’s wiener dog, and Marvin—their munchkin cat, rolled in midweek. They had driven Jen’s F150 through the night from central Colorado. We have been spending time catching up. They have been helping clear up pretty much neglected black raspberry patches (Jen is an animal when it comes to trimming and pulling unwanted flora.), planting a new hibiscus tree they brought Ellen, helping get the brush mower hitched to the John Deere, cooking together, and making plans with old friends; they went to one of Mark’s buddy’s wedding reception one evening—sounded like sort of a class reunion. One afternoon El and the kids picked a few quarts of black raspberries. Jen and Ellen made a black raspberry crisp topped with vanilla bean ice cream for dessert that night—it don’t git no better! They brought great weather—perfect after a couple decent showers greened things up around here. It was good to have them here to talk about what’s happening in their lives, and some of the stress in our lives, health problems, Grandma’s decline, close friends going through a tough stretch, the recent drought, and most of all the loss of an old, young family friend. As with all good things, at early thirty Monday, the critters were packed up and after hugs and tears, they all headed back to the mountains. Afterward, it was clear what Bo was thinking, “Monday, Monday how can you leave and not take me,” as he wandered around the yard looking for his canine company. Anyway, it was so good to have time with them here. Obladi.

Last week Eli Jackson and Pat Kolbe spent most of three relatively cool and dry days in our woods having fun, putting out some trail cams, mowing trails, renewing a food plot, and moving and/or hanging tree stands. The not so fun stuff was that first they had hard work, clearing the downed trees from our ridge road. (They traditionally have scored the hottest, most humid days of summer to do this.). These two UW-L college buddies first showed up at the door 20 years ago. Pat was coaching football with our buddy Ev Wick down at De Soto. The boys were looking from someplace to bow hunt and Ev recommended they check with me. Since then the boys, well men now with growing families of their own, have become like family to El and me. Eli and Pat are both teachers, Eli at Westby and Pat at Winneconne. Anyway, they are big, strong and young, so they get right at it, along with the eager assistance of Bo, spending days in the woods—5-year-old Bo could hardly walk the morning after the first day. Their ambitious preparations for the upcoming fall deer hunt and a YouTube video they shared with us of their fishing trip to Canada in June, got me and El fired up a bit, too. You can see the recent video on YouTube at Buck Fever Outdoors the URL is: https://youtu.be/34Vbl-V26PO.

Until next time, get out—July is mostly history. August means it’s time for sweet corn, fresh tomatoes and melons, National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, National Root Beer Float Day, and National Bacon Day. Enjoy.