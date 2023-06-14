It’s a Friday morning and it is a brisk 42 degrees outside. The coffee pot is puffing and Bo is crunching his breakfast. Out in the yard the wrens are holding a concert. Then the trumpet sounds. Time for CBS morning news.

We have always liked the “CBS Sunday Morning” show’s opening—the brilliant sounding of the trumpet (since 2021 it’s heard before the CBS morning news weekdays too). Sunday mornings were not complete without the Sunday paper, Charles Kuralt and the CBS Sunday news magazine and that trumpet fanfare. The fanfare is titled “Abblasen,” and was composed by Gottfried Rieche in Germany a half a century before a sneaky American printer’s devil started announcing the news with his “Poor Richard’s Almanac” and really long before anyone even thought of television. In 1979 when the show first aired, the producers used a vinyl recording of Don Smithers playing the fanfare on an 8-foot baroque trumpet. Eventually they got a digital soundtrack of Doc Severinsen’s souped up rendition, playing it on his piccolo trumpet. Today the theme is a recording by Wynton Marsalis. Our kids were raised with Sunday mornings and the trumpet. The “CBS Sunday Morning” show and Mountain Man Ben first aired, and/or was born; well uh, actually aired works for both maybe—in 1979. I remember sleepy little boys suddenly waving their arms to conduct that catchy fanfare. Their grandpa, Bud Koelker, was a trumpet player in high school. He purchased a trumpet for me for $75 in 1964. So, so was I.

After a few gigs—marching band, concert band, pep band, etc.—in Bob Klauer’s Cassville High School band, I played that gold trumpet in an impromptu group The Band With The Old Time Flavor for the Twin-O-Rama parade, I played the echo to my best friend Kim Klauer’s Taps in Riverside Park on Memorial Days. In the March of 1970, I went rock ‘n’ roll with the trumpet when “Vehicle” by the Ides of March was a big hit and became my band’s signature number. (That song was about a guy who proved to be just a vehicle driver for a girl he had a crush on—that was me, picking up Kathy and Laura every morning before school. They have both passed on now.) Anyway, that song led to the creation of the Mississippi Mud Band. (I still have that trumpet, but it fell off my Fender Bandmaster amplifier onto the cement floor of the old slaughter house we used to rehearse in—causing irreparable damage. That’s another for another story.)

El and I started Ben on piano lessons and cornet lessons in grade school. These weren’t for him. I started playing guitar when I was 12, inspired by the Beatles. At 10 Ben wanted to play guitar. I bought him a black Fender Telecaster knockoff and amp for $100 at a yard sale I saw on Losey Boulevard one morning. Ben was serious about it with hours of practicing in his room with bleeding fingertips, moving on to guitar lessons, and then playing with a rock band in high school. While he was in college, his band played downtown La Crosse often. One night Ben’s band was playing when a group of, as it turned pro musicians, came in and got acquainted with the band. After the show was done, the entire group migrated to the Bodega to continue the after party. Ben had a long conversation with the leader of those musicians. It turned out they had played a show in La Crosse that night, too. Ben asked me the next day if I knew who Doc Severinsen was. Did I ever. I wish I could have attended that after-show shebang to meet him. Doc left the Johnny Carson show in 1992—about the time Ben was learning how to play the guitar. Today Ben is 44 and still making music at clubs and parties. Doc Severinsen is 95 and played his final concert in 2022.

Anyway, it’s Friday, June 9, 2023, and here’s our world in 90 seconds: Things are dry but still green. Ellen has been out pushing her electric mower almost daily. She waters her plants and keeps up the bird feeders. She keeps the kitchen cleaned up and does all the laundry. She is reading “Funny Farm” by Laurie Zaleski for a while in the morning. She keeps up the shopping list and bar tends before dinner. Me, well, the gnats make it hard to read on the porch, so I have to find other stuff to forget. This morning after I finish this, I plan to vacuum up Bo’s contribution to our chore list, dust the family room, and come up with something for dinner. We did power wash the porch siding and furniture last week, so now I can read on the screen porch. This last week I shifted gears from a total jungle rules garden in favor of planting some tomatoes in pots.

Until next time, get out—I still have to get the Queen in the river and make sure she recovers from an almost two-year layoff. We shall see unless I forget. Speaking of getting on the river, thanks to Ellen’s sister Barb and brother-in-law Chuck who brought up some walleye fillets (for me to fry) and Ma’s potato salad for lunch today. It don’t git no better. Happy Birthday to my little brother Del who is probably cleaning fish or playing golf today. Enjoy.