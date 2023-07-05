Why does it seem that things so often go sideways just when you need things to do what they should? Like a sick lawn mower or gasoline string trimmer in May or a dead-to-the-world snow thrower or power ice auger in December. I am from the somewhat dubious school of WTH? It worked fine last time I put it back or parked it.

Last week I learned I could get our Outback in to see the body doctor, Nick Wang, to get the hole in the liftgate repaired. (Last winter I hit it with the bucket on my John Deere tractor while moving some heavy wet snow from the driveway. Remember that nice cool white stuff?) I was just going to leave the hole until I discovered some rust and then saw a wren doing a walk through with an avian real estate agent on the property.

Anyway, knowing the appointment was coming up, I thought I’d better get the F150 out of the barn and ready for duty. It hadn’t been started for a couple of months and when I turned the key, nuttin’ honey. No lights, no solenoid tick, no fuel pump whir. The battery was dead, stake-through-the-heart dead. After an overnight on the charger and then a half a day on the charger’s “Recondition” mode . . . time of death was officially called. Fortunately, they had a replacement at Batteries Plus. After lifting out the huge starting battery from under the hood, and driving into La Crosse, I was on my way home again $130 lighter but with another equally heavy battery. It only took 5 minutes to replace the cables and cover and we had lift off. So far so good.

Later that day, we took the truck on a grocery run. The sun was hot but fortunately the AC worked well, but only on the highest fan speed; driving was either windows down hot or windows closed Maximum AC cold — think of the day I made the hole in the Outback.

After a consultation with Dr. YT, I found a fix: a resistor module that has been known to fail on Ford trucks over time. The YouTube video explained almost too much, but gave clear step-by-step directions on how to replace the faulty resistor. For what it’s worth, we have had three Ford Explorers and three Ford Rangers before this old F150 and this is the first failure of its kind, for us at least. FedEx dropped off the part the next day. It took me longer to get the tools needed — an 8mm socket, shop light, and an extension cord around than to actually do the fix. The resistor is right behind the glove compartment which will drop down out of the way pretty easily. Two screws removed, unhook the wiring harness, rinse and repeat backwards with the new part. When I turned the ignition key on, and the fan worked on all four speeds, you’d have thought I just won the lottery.

Too often I find easy/routine jobs like this never work on the first try.

I remember back in the day when El and I had the car loaded up and ready for a trip to Idaho to see her brother Tom and our sister-in-law Jan Hauk in Idaho Falls. Someone got the bright idea that the oil should be changed on our little Vega wagon before we left. (It was way overdue.) Anyway, I swear that an oil change should have been a quick job. I drained the old oil without a problem, but the small hard-to-get oil filter would not spin off. I suppose I could have just left it but I have been known to get bull headed on occasion and said, heck no! (Not literally what I really said, but …) After trying a variety of methods to twist that sucker off, I finally drove a long screwdriver through the filter and got a piece of pipe on the handle and was able to tap the pipe gently until the danged thing started to turn. Two and half hours later, we were finally cruising up Nodine hill headed west for what would be a great visit. I remember correctly, Ellen started speaking to me again somewhere around Albert Lea. (I started taking the Vega to a shop for oil changes after that.)

Until next time, get out — mountain kids Mark and Jen and their fur tribe are motoring east this week for a visit. Jen wants to go fishing, so I’d better get the boat ready. The engine hasn’t been started in two years so . . . Enjoy — I hope.