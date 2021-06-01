Randy Romanski: Celebrate Wisconsin’s dairy future this June

Research through the Dairy Innovation Hub and the Center for Dairy Research will allow Wisconsin’s dairy industry to develop new products to meet the demands of customers around the world. Just last year, despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, trade disruptions, and other factors, Wisconsin’s exports of dairy-related products increased more than 10 percent to $263.4 million. Our dairy-related products are destined for countries around the world, and working together, we can meet the need of each unique marketplace.

While the past year has undoubtedly had a lasting impact on the dairy industry, I hope in June we can all look forward with optimism for the dairy industry. The entire dairy supply chain, from the farmer to the processor to the distributor to the point of sale, are all connected. During Dairy Month, I hope Wisconsinites across the state will take a moment to recognize the great contributions of Wisconsin dairy to our state’s heritage, economy, and, most importantly, our future. Among the many things we have learned from the members of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, one thing is very clear: the future of Wisconsin agriculture is strong.