Ron Kind: Celebrating June Dairy Days

June is Dairy Month, and here in Wisconsin we’re celebrating our hardworking dairy farmers. After a difficult year, it’s great to be spending weekends at farms across Wisconsin again thanking our farmers, speaking with neighbors, and enjoying pancakes and Wisconsin’s finest milk.

This month is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of dairy farming across the state. For centuries, the dairy industry has been the backbone of our local economies, supporting jobs and creating opportunities in our communities. Wisconsin is home to nearly 8,000 dairy farms and the sector as whole contributes $43.4 billion to the local economy.

The COVID-19 crisis has been challenging for our dairy farmers and they have demonstrated a resilience that’s inspiring to all. Especially as we build back from this pandemic, it’s critical that we take steps to secure the future of Wisconsin dairy by putting in place policies that give our dairy farmers the tools they need to thrive.

That’s why I recently released my comprehensive Family Farm Action Plan. The key principles include preserving family dairy farming, expanding exports and enforcing trade agreements, ensuring rural broadband access, protecting organic standards, and supporting land and water conservation programs. We must continue to support the family farms that give so much to our rural communities.