Suzie Howe: Homelessness is not about politics

Homelessness was the topic of a recent Broadcaster opinion article by Jon Erpenbach. The article, written by State Sen. Erpenbach, was written as a political article. However, homelessness is not about politics. “A nation’s greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members.” Mohandas Gandhi uttered these unforgettable words in a speech he delivered in 1931. Our homeless population are our most vulnerable of our members. The homeless or housing insecure population include elderly, children, disabled and poor members of our community. The Vernon County Comprehensive Plan of 2009 Phase 1 indicates the following:
1) Vernon County consistently lags behind the state and nation in increases to housing stock.
2) Our aging community (22% of the population is age 62 or older per 2017 Census Bureau) and increases in single-person households will result in smaller households in the future and the need for more housing units per capita.
3) While each community in the county has some low income and senior housing units, the rising needs of the aging community may outpace supply.
There are homeless and housing insecure persons living in Vernon County.
The median rent in Vernon County during the last Census 2014-2018 was $683. During this same Census period 13.6% of persons living in Vernon County were at or below poverty level. Poverty was defined as an income of $1005 per month in 2018. The group most represented as being in poverty are children 6-11 years of age. If someone making $1005 per month pays $683 in rent, this leaves them with $322 for their remaining monthly expenses for the month. Even for those who do qualify for government assistance many qualify for such a small amount of assistance that they still cannot afford to live in “affordable housing”. According to rentdata.org, Fair Market Rent prices in Vernon County are $531 for a one bedroom and $703 for a 2 bedroom. Currently, it is difficult to find a one bedroom apartment for less than $750 per month, Low Income Working Poor also struggle to maintain housing. A person earning $10 per hour at 40 hours per week or 20,800 annually struggles to maintain housing. This is a monthly gross income of 1,733 and a net monthly income of $1601. If $750 goes to rent, $70 to water/utility, $100 for heat, $25 phone and $25 electric. This leaves $631. Assuming a grocery bill of $500 per month this person would be left with $131 for other monthly expenses for transportation, medical expenses etc. Keeping in mind that children 6-11 make up the largest group of persons living in poverty these numbers reflect an individual living on their own, it does not take into account children which are the group most impacted by poverty and therefore most likely to be homeless or housing insecure.
There are agencies and programs that assist persons in poverty with expenses for rent and heating however, not all people in poverty can qualify for these programs either due to a history of eviction or criminal offense. Given the current Opioid Crisis it is understandable that some persons in poverty may be struggling with addiction and have criminal and eviction issues. However, as people begin to rebuild their lives following these tragic situations having housing is an essential component of recovery.
Thanks for bearing with me through these numbers, however, I believe it paints a picture of how someone working 40 hours per month may struggle to maintain housing.
Homelessness is a very big problem.
There are an additional 25 persons in Viroqua currently are facing homelessness. They are the residents of Viroqua’s Single Room Occupancy known as The Fortney. The Fortney is under new ownership and the new owner is not maintaining The Fortney as a Single Room Occupancy. There are no long-term leases and they are fully within their right to not continue this use of the facility. They have given residents notice to vacate by the end of March. This is a generous time frame. However, given the limited amount of low-income housing and the probable barriers to resources, these persons will have great difficulty finding suitable housing in this time frame. The Vernon County Housing Coalition, founded in April of 2018 and comprised of several local and regional social service agencies, will be working with these individuals to find housing in their community. This situation highlights the need for government programs such as “A Hand for the Homeless.” It is important that programs such as this are approved and funded. Please consider reaching out to your local representative to support this and other homeless prevention programming. Also, if you are interested in becoming more involved, please reach out to Julie McDermid, project manager, Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness, 608-519-8009, jmcdermid@endhomelessnesslacrosse.org, who will coordinate with other members of The Housing Coalition in assisting these persons to obtain appropriate housing.