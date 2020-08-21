The View of Others: Wearing masks is the right thing to do

Recently, a letter to the editor appeared in the Vernon County Broadcaster questioning the Governor’s order for everyone over the age of two to wear masks in buildings. She opined that wearing masks may be compromising people’s health. Although I do find it uncomfortable to wear the mask in buildings, I think it is something I can do to protect others just in case I am unknowingly infected. Furthermore, I did some research to see what the experts are saying about masks.
The letter writer, Rosalie Fish, says that the virus is so small that it can go through the mask. But in research by the CDC, it stated the reason for wearing the mask is that when a person speaks, small respiratory droplets are sprayed out. Those droplets may contain the coronavirus if the person is infected. Wearing a cloth mask greatly decreases the number of droplets flying into the air. Bill Nye (the Science Guy) did a demonstration online where he tried to blow out a candle with a simple cloth mask on. He could not. I tried it and found it was not possible, which shows that the mask was blocking my respiratory droplets in exhalation.
Of course, if someone’s breathing is compromised, he or she probably shouldn’t wear a mask in public. But that person probably should greatly limit visits to buildings where he/she may encounter someone with the virus since it can be harder on people with compromised breathing. Healthy people should not have a problem breathing with the mask on, and the benefit of protecting others definitely outweighs the discomfort.
Reviewing the results of countries, states, cities that adopted the mandate to wear masks shows that wearing masks significantly reduces the spread of coronavirus. One counterexample is when Wisconsin allowed bars and restaurants to open, and some people went maskless, the virus spread quickly. In my own sphere of friends, a 50-year-old man who lived in Milwaukee went to his favorite bar back in June when things began to open up. He didn’t wear a mask, became infected, and was hospitalized July 1. Two weeks later, he died. I wonder if he would still be alive had he worn a mask. Others also became infected from going to that bar, but so far, he is the only one who has died.
Some of our leaders and media stations have given false information about mask wearing, and our President has only worn a mask on a few occasions. It has unfortunately become a political symbol with fewer Republicans wearing masks (Bloomberg Opinion, “The World is Masking Up,” Elaine He and Lionel Laurent, 7/17/20) Some may continue to say that masks are unnecessary, but I still feel it is a small thing to do to reverse the rise of cases and deaths in the U.S. We will never know what would have happened if everyone had worn them since March when we learned that the virus was here. Perhaps there wouldn’t be over 160,000 dead Americans due to COVID in the U.S. now.
