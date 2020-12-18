Todd Mahr: Clean Air Act marks 50 years

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Air Act, one of the U.S.’s bedrock public health laws. It’s the perfect time to reflect on how much cleaner the air we breathe is thanks to the Clean Air Act, and to recommit to the next 50 years to ensure truly clean air for all.
For decades, this landmark law has steadily reduced air pollution in the air we breathe. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimated that the law would prevent 230,000 early deaths this year. From 1990 to 2020, the direct benefits were estimated to reach nearly $2 trillion in savings associated with public health benefits from cleaning up pollution. While our air quality has improved, Wisconsinites still experience far too days of unhealthy ozone pollution, especially in counties along Lake Michigan. And air pollution isn’t specific to Wisconsin—nearly half of Americans are still breathing unhealthy air, and we have much more work to do.
This anniversary coincides with important clean air events that affect both Wisconsin and the nation. In recent days, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has called for maintaining an inadequate federal standard for particulate matter pollution (also known as PM2.5, or soot) and has issued its final cost-benefit rule, which will allow EPA to ignore the full health benefits of future pollution protections. This rule attempts to undermine future limits on air pollution. Neither bodes well for clean air and people with respiratory conditions.
For me, clean air is personal. Having healthy air to breathe is especially important because in addition to me, my wife and son both suffer from asthma. And as a pediatric allergist, I treat children with asthma on a daily basis. These children and adults are more likely to have an asthma attack on days with poor air quality. Dirty air also threatens the health of 107,600 other Wisconsin children with asthma, who are more vulnerable to the health impacts of air pollution.
On the bright side, the Wisconsin Climate Change Task Force has released recommendations for how Wisconsin might bolster its economy while addressing climate change and cleaning up air pollution. Those recommendations include promoting energy conservation and efficiency and encouraging utilities to achieve a net reduction of carbon emissions of at least 60 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and 100 percent below 2005 levels by 2050.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made focusing on lung health and clean air even more important, as emerging evidence shows that long-term exposure to air pollution is related to an 11% increase in the COVID-19 death rate. Furthermore, climate change is posing unprecedented challenges to air quality. More intense and frequent wildfires are contributing to spikes in particle pollution, and rising temperatures are increasing ground-level ozone pollution levels.
Now, the nation has a chance to address climate change and secure clean air for all communities under a new Congress and administration. We need immediate action to protect health at all levels of government, including the Biden Administration and Congress.
The good news is that the Clean Air Act provides strong tools for the new administration to reduce greenhouse gases and air pollution. It requires the federal government to place limits on harmful air pollution, including the greenhouse gases that cause climate change. That’s why it’s so important that the nation’s leaders commit to protecting, implementing and enforcing the Clean Air Act for the next 50 years.
One pitfall the nation must avoid is weakening this landmark law. Right now, some representatives of polluting industries are promoting climate legislation that would weaken the Clean Air Act by stripping EPA’s authority to address climate change. There is no reason why Congress should block or weaken the Clean Air Act, and a bill with this trade-off could do much more harm than good when it comes to cleaning up pollution.
I am so grateful that President-elect Joe Biden has already promised to take strong action on air pollution and climate change. I urge his administration and Congress to commit to climate solutions that keep the Clean Air Act fully intact and provide equitable solutions for all Americans. Everyone deserves to be able to breathe safe, clean air.
Todd A. Mahr, MD, is a pediatric sllergist with Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!