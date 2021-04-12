Tom Wilson: Time is now to support clean energy legislation

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act HR 2307 was recently introduced into the House of Representatives and already has 28 cosponsors. This bill requires energy companies to pay a steadily-rising fee on fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas. This will drive down carbon pollution and stimulate conservation, technological innovation, clean energy, jobs, and economic growth because energy companies, leading industries, and American consumers would move toward cleaner, cheaper options.

Almost certainly, the energy companies will try to pass these fees on to consumers in the form of higher energy costs. Under this plan, called “carbon fee and dividend,” the fees collected on carbon emissions are to be directly distributed to all American households to spend any way they choose. Equal payments of funds will assure the longevity of the measure just like social security and will protect our most vulnerable with most Americans receiving more in dividends than their increased energy costs. Fuel used on farms and by the military would be exempt from fees. To protect U.S. manufacturers and jobs and encourage other nations to adopt similar policies, importers of goods would pay a border carbon adjustment and exporters from the United States would receive a refund under this policy.