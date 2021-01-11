 Skip to main content
Vernon County reports 37th COVID-19 death, 10 new cases Jan. 11
On Monday, Jan. 11, the Vernon County Health Department was notified of an individual who passed away from complications of COVID-19. This is the 37th death of a county resident. The resident was a female in her 50s.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, there have been 1,637 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

  • A male 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 20s who is recovering at home
  • A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 60s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;
  • A female 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 30s who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 80s who is hospitalized.

Of the total positive cases: 1,504 are recovered, three are hospitalized, 93 are isolating at home and there have been 37 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

