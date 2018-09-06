Emilie Brose, a Westby High School sophomore, and April Roth a Viroqua High School junior, shared low score honors for the Westby/Viroqua co-op girls golf team in a Coulee Conference match played at the Ettrick Golf Course Thursday, Aug. 30.
The duo’s matching scores of 56 led the team to a fourth-place finish at the conference event, with a total four-player score of 247. A pair of VHS sophomores Alicia Stuber, with a 62, and Grace Scott, with a 73, rounded out the four-player team card.
VHS freshmen Cammi Olson also fired a 73 and Lydia Hooverson an 80; however, only the top four individual scores count toward the official team total.
Rylee Haines continued her domination individually, claiming medalist honors with a 45. Brose finished tied with four other golfers, including Haines, for low putts with 18.
Arcadia won the team competition with a 198, followed by host G-E-T 208, Black River Falls 215, W/V 247 and Blair-Taylor 260.
