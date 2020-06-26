Youth Initiative High School: A pledge of solidarity

Youth Initiative High School in Viroqua issued the following statement in the wake of the death George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25:
In 1619, the first black slave arrived on the shores of what would become the United States of America. In the 400 years that have followed, the dominant white society has appropriated black and brown art and ideas and enriched itself on black and brown labor all the while disenfranchising, marginalizing, silencing, and brutalizing these same people. Throughout these four centuries the state has used its legal authority and monopoly on physical force to circumscribe the lives and destroy the bodies of black and brown men, women, and children. Local, state, and federal law enforcement have been an instrument, architect, and symbol of this oppression and on May 25, 2020 they nonchalantly murdered a black man named George Floyd on a public street in broad daylight.
Anyone with a heart has had it broken over yet another senseless and vile act committed by individual police officers on an individual human being. But anyone with a brain must acknowledge that this most recent tragedy is merely the latest ugly carbuncle on a body politic which is infected to its very core. The American Dream of freedom, equality, and prosperity through hard work is an empty and vicious lie for people of color. The Divine Reason with which we are all imbued prescribes that what is untrue for one, is untrue for all. We must all rebuild this society.
Youth Initiative High School stands on the right side of history with those prepared to acknowledge and dismantle the web of systemic racism and injustice within which all of us live. Youth Initiative High School empathizes with the manifestations of grief and rage, both non-violent and violent, expressed by American citizens in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and recognizes the right of subjugated, pauperized, and brutalized communities to fight back when deaf ears are turned to their pleas. Youth Initiative High School denounces the militarization of civilian police forces and the prioritization of private property and “law and order” over the value of human life. Youth Initiative High School calls for the removal from seats of power any individual who uses the issue of race, whether implicitly or explicitly to divide human beings from one another.
Youth Initiative High School is an organization born of hope, dedicated to peaceful and cooperative solutions to human problems. We can and will do better in facing issues of injustice and pointing our community in the direction of equity for all human beings. As a first step to being better YIHS will create the Civic Action Committee, a group of YIHS students, staff, and parents who will come together to find ways for our school community to be better educated about and more able to respond to issues of social, economic, and environmental justice. We know that we can’t change the world alone, but we also know that we are not alone. What each one of us thinks, says, and does matters and we humbly offer our thoughts, voices, and hands to the work of creating a more just and equitable society.
