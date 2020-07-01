Over 500 apply for state COVID-19 rent assistance in La Crosse area, less than a month into program

Applications for the Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program have been open for less than a month now, and more than 500 residents in area counties have already submitted applications.

The program, launched by the Wisconsin Department of Administration, offers up to $3,000 to Wisconsin households who are behind on rent in the wake of COVID-19, and make 80% or less than the county median income.

In La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon and Crawford counties, about 525 residents have applied for the assistance program, according to Couleecap, Inc., the agency handling cases from those areas, which said the funding is essentially an "eviction prevention program."

Of those applicants, 139 have not qualified for the grant, 386 are moving through the process, and 23 households have received the grant to date.

"Over the last several years, especially, we have seen rents climb at a greater rate than wages have climbed," said Hetti Brown, the executive director for Couleecap. "And that means that many families already who are renting are living on the edge."

In the four-county area, about 40% of households were barely making enough to cover basic living costs before COVID-19 even hit, Brown said, in an area where nearly 27,000 households rent.

"So when the pandemic hit and these households who were already living on the edge became unemployed at mass rates, they fell behind on their rent pretty quickly," Brown said.